Download Free Box Packaging Mockup (PSD file)

Download Free Box Packaging Mockup (PSD file)
  1. Box_Mockup_01.1.jpg
  2. Box_Mockup_01.jpg

Free Box Packaging Mockups (PSD)

Free Features:
• One .PSD file (Photoshop)
• Change Background color/ Transparent
• Easy to use by Smart object
• High-resolution 3500x2500 px, (300 pixels/inch)

Download this Mockup from here Behance

