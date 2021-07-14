Sea fish - Darla

My fish Molly was created back in the fall, and she also inspired me to create her friend Darla.

Together they are not bored in the home aquarium. They are bright, courageous and determined fish, dreaming to be in the sea again and live a free life! And since there are two of them, they will definitely succeed in bringing their plan to life!

- sea adventures await us! (words by Molly and Darla) - Full speed ahead!