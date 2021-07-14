Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sea fish - Darla

Sea fish - Darla cartoon character digital illustration 2d art branding illustratorukraine sweetl darla bubbles water underwater ocean sea fish sea animals
My fish Molly was created back in the fall, and she also inspired me to create her friend Darla.
Together they are not bored in the home aquarium. They are bright, courageous and determined fish, dreaming to be in the sea again and live a free life! And since there are two of them, they will definitely succeed in bringing their plan to life!
- sea adventures await us! (words by Molly and Darla) - Full speed ahead!

