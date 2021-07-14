Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skull jars

Skull jars sticker simple minimal line icon fun flat drawing dark clean black and white badge design illustration creative vector art 2d
One night when then I was not able to fall asleep I had to make some stickers. So I played around and created these two variants. Even though they both have a few problems I enjoyed making them and it was a different experience from my usual work.

