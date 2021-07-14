Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ananda febrian

Buddy adoption mobile

Ananda febrian
Ananda febrian
  • Save
Buddy adoption mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Fellas!

Wanna have some buddy at home like having pets? If yes, you must see my exploration design about Buddy adoption mobile. This app is useful for you who wants to adopt a pets.

The 3D Illustration by Alzea Arafat

Wanna collaborate with me? reach me on annd.fbrian@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Ananda febrian
Ananda febrian

More by Ananda febrian

View profile
    • Like