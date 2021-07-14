Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Itai Bracha

CoinBas - Cryptocurrency Company

Itai Bracha
Itai Bracha
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
Introducing CoinBas Landing Page Concept, With CoinBas you can transact Cryptocurrency as easily as you walk.
Crafted with love and care – as always.
Stay safe! 🙌🏻

I'm available for new projects!

Show me love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

Itai Bracha
Itai Bracha
UI / UX designer Detail-oriented & cutting edge design

More by Itai Bracha

View profile
    • Like