Nate's "lemonate" | Weekly warm-up

Nate's "lemonate" | Weekly warm-up logo fun summer lemon branding fresh orange yellow lemonade
Hey dribbblers 🏀, here's a brand identity for a lemonade stand. Used a refreshing lemonadey 🍋 color palette for the logo and brand assets.

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
