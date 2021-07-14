Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prima Frista

Silverback Samurai mascot logo

Prima Frista
Prima Frista
  • Save
Silverback Samurai mascot logo professional gaming esport sport character cartoon logo mascot kong samurai zoo animal monkey gorilla
Download color palette

What do you think about this? follow my instagram @frizdesigns and my dribbble for daily Logo and Mascot inspiration.

Prima Frista
Prima Frista

More by Prima Frista

View profile
    • Like