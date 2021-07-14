Owais Zaheer

Daily UI Challenge 5 - App Icon

Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 5 - App Icon challenge dailyui app design uidesign icon aopicon app ui
Download color palette

Day 5!
This was a quick one. any sort of feedback is appreciated.
@DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer

More by Owais Zaheer

View profile
    • Like