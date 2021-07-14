Igor

Design concept of the 2 screens for Barbara motorcycles

Design concept of the 2 screens for Barbara motorcycles
The design concept for Barbara motorcycles was made as part of a live broadcast on the course.
The first 2 screens were worked out.
It was necessary to make a daring, catchy and cool design.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
