ZywOo – 2020 Best CS:GO Player

ZywOo – 2020 Best CS:GO Player vitality zywoo cs:go illustration design poster design layout art direction esports social media poster graphic design
Visual prepared for CS:GO Pro Player – Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team VItality) to celebrate his 2nd time best player of the year according to HLTV.org ratings /// Prodigy Agency – January 2021

