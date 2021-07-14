Parimatch: Open Promo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Join and enjoy.
The best promo campaigns are diverse and engaging, usually combining different mechanics. Thus, their pages should be ready to include special tasks, leaderboards and clear explanations of complex rules.
┈┈┈┈┈
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍