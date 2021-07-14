Denis Biletsky
Parimatch: Open Promo

The best promo campaigns are diverse and engaging, usually combining different mechanics. Thus, their pages should be ready to include special tasks, leaderboards and clear explanations of complex rules.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

