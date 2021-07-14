Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Анжелика Сидоренко

Landing page for the perfume lab

This is part of a project for the company CutubeLab, specializing in the production of handmade perfumes. It was necessary to create a landing page that would tell about the company, convey its main values — attention to every detail, transparency for the client at all stages of production, and also help attract an additional flow of customers.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
