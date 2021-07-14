Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alabi Charles

Day 1 Daily UI Challenge-Sign Up Page

Day 1 Daily UI Challenge-Sign Up Page ux icon app ui
Day 1 of the daily UI challenge was to design a sign up page. I decided to try this out using this new design trend I learned recently(Neumorphism) with hopes of mastering it. #DailyUI #DailyUIChallenge #SignUp #Neumorphism #Neumorphic #NeumorphicDesign

Have a UI/UX Design project you want me to work on, or just want to chat? Send me a message here or via the following channels:

Email: alabi.charles24@gmail.com
Twitter: @Ko_ishcharles
Instagram: @charl_es1

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
