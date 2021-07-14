Day 1 Daily UI Challenge-Sign Up Page

Day 1 of the daily UI challenge was to design a sign up page. I decided to try this out using this new design trend I learned recently(Neumorphism) with hopes of mastering it. #DailyUI #DailyUIChallenge #SignUp #Neumorphism #Neumorphic #NeumorphicDesign

