Digital Painting of a Girl Made in Photoshop

This digital painting is made in Adobe Photoshop. I was guided by Kapil sir who taught me this software from very beginner level to advanced. I started my learning with this course: https://www.admecindia.co.in/course/best-photoshop-master-course/

