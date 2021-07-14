Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
marvadesign_

Shrimp Shushi Logo

marvadesign_
marvadesign_
  • Save
Shrimp Shushi Logo japan shushi restaurant emblem vector illustration design icon branding symbol company designlogo lineart luxury
Download color palette

logo inspiration
Follow @marvadesign_ for daily feed of inspiration.
Contact us if bellow you need an awesome design

marvadesign_
marvadesign_

More by marvadesign_

View profile
    • Like