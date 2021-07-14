Anjali Raj

Credit Card Checkout

Anjali Raj
Anjali Raj
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout ux ui design dailyui app
Download color palette

So this is my attempt for day 2 of #DailyUI challenge. This was pretty challenging because I haven't really tried designing for mobile apps. But I learnt a lot through this. Please let me know if I made some UI mistakes ;___;

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Anjali Raj
Anjali Raj

More by Anjali Raj

View profile
    • Like