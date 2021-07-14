Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TAK A SHO

AI Web Dashboard | Concured

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
AI Web Dashboard | Concured datepicker calendar mobile app design gradient minimal clean interface chart card button icon branding web design web dashboard animation design ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured datepicker calendar mobile app design gradient minimal clean interface chart card button icon branding web design web dashboard animation design ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured datepicker calendar mobile app design gradient minimal clean interface chart card button icon branding web design web dashboard animation design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 0.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg

We all know that artificial intelligence is the next frontier, not just in the IT sphere, but also in the progression of humanity. Regardless of whether or not you choose to use AI in your operations, this technology will inevitably have an impact on your business.

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

0.mp4
2 MB
Download
394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Data-Driven Product Design Agency 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like