Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tetiana Sarancha
Spaceberry Studio

Fitness Pro / Mobile App

Tetiana Sarancha
Spaceberry Studio
Tetiana Sarancha for Spaceberry Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble! 👋

This is a mobile application with online trainings for women. Whether you're looking to lose weight or set a new personal record, a good fitness app can help you. Get your body in motion!

Don't forget to leave a like 🖤

Have a nice day ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Spaceberry Studio
Spaceberry Studio
UI/UX Design studio focused on mobile interfaces 🚀
Hire Us

More by Spaceberry Studio

View profile
    • Like