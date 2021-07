Painting iPad App - Draw & Sketch

We've recently worked on a new app designed only for iPad - a drawing & painting app for any visual artists.

It has a social component where you can collaborate with other friends & artists.

Let me know what you think about it!

πŸ’œ Press "L" to show some love and to share your comments in the section below.

βœ‰οΈ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hi@flexinstudio.com