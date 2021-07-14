ArgosoftWorks

Cryptmine Web

ArgosoftWorks
ArgosoftWorks
  • Save
Cryptmine Web bitcoin ux services web design mining web crypto ui
Download color palette

We had a task to built a website for cloud service for mining and the main idea was to design it like its a simple game and this choice indeed attract more users.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
ArgosoftWorks
ArgosoftWorks
Like