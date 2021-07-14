Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalistic logo for language school

Minimalistic logo for language school purple pattern school company helmet astronaut line modern abstract space pastel sign geometric minimalistic branding logo creative art vector design
The task was to create a logo for the Language SPACE language school. The client's main idea was that we are all connected with each other and with space. The client waned a minimalistic logo with a pastel stain, geometric shapes and a black title.
My decision was to make a sign in a form of an astronaut's helmet. With this concept, I wanted to show that people in process of learning should be like astronauts: always go into the unknown, not be afraid of the scale of outer space and always strive for something new.
The client was delighted.^^

