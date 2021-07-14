Minimalistic logo for language school

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The task was to create a logo for the Language SPACE language school. The client's main idea was that we are all connected with each other and with space. The client waned a minimalistic logo with a pastel stain, geometric shapes and a black title.
My decision was to make a sign in a form of an astronaut's helmet. With this concept, I wanted to show that people in process of learning should be like astronauts: always go into the unknown, not be afraid of the scale of outer space and always strive for something new.
The client was delighted.^^