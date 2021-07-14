Sabuj Ali

Letter J Shoe Logo fashion logo fitness shoe logo sports shoe logo icon letter j logo letter j monogram logo footwear letter j footwear logo letter j shoe logo graphic design ui illustration design logotype identity logo design typography monogram logo branding
{ Available For Sell }
It's a simple and elegant monogram logo that is showing initial letter J with shoe in negative space. It's suitable for shoe, sports, fashion, fitness or footwear industries.
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
    • Like