Daily UI Day 8 - Error 404 Page

Today's challenge is to design an error 404 page which I find both challenging and inspiration as there are a lot of creative executions available on the internet for this!
I decided to do a bit of story telling as well by design a page for an online cat treats shop. Hope you all like it!
Tools: Figma
Color palette: https://coolors.co/
Image BG remover: https://www.remove.bg/
Images: Freepik
