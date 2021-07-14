Daily UI Day 8 - Error 404 Page

Today's challenge is to design an error 404 page which I find both challenging and inspiration as there are a lot of creative executions available on the internet for this!

I decided to do a bit of story telling as well by design a page for an online cat treats shop. Hope you all like it!

Tools: Figma

Color palette: https://coolors.co/

Image BG remover: https://www.remove.bg/

Images: Freepik

#DailyUI