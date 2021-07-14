Maria Gracia Acogido

Daily UI Day 8 - Error 404 Page

Daily UI Day 8 - Error 404 Page
Today's challenge is to design an error 404 page which I find both challenging and inspiration as there are a lot of creative executions available on the internet for this!

I decided to do a bit of story telling as well by design a page for an online cat treats shop. Hope you all like it!

Tools: Figma
Color palette: https://coolors.co/
Image BG remover: https://www.remove.bg/
Images: Freepik

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
