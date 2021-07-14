Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jennifer Hines

British Lingo Lettering Travel Illustration

Jennifer Hines
Jennifer Hines
British Lingo Lettering Travel Illustration type art lettering art vocabulary travel illustration uk british london travel typography handdrawn handlettered lettering illustration
As an American expat living in the UK, I find the different vocabulary charming. This illustration shows some of my favorite words or phrases I encounter on a near daily basis.

Jennifer Hines
Jennifer Hines
Creating cute food and pun illustrations to make you smile
