Felicity Dalton

Packaging and Illustration

Felicity Dalton
Felicity Dalton
  • Save
Packaging and Illustration packaging clean design vector illustration graphic design logo design branding
Download color palette

This project aimed to create an identity for a new puzzle released on amazon. The brief for the project is outlined below: To create a logo and brand concept for a new round 1000 piece puzzle game To create a logo in-keeping within the style guide of:

- Minimalist
- Colourful
- Fun

The logo design will be seen on the packaging of the puzzle is to be sold on Amazon The puzzle is suitable for 8+ years, but it is anticipated that adults will be the primary customers To create a colour pallet in-keeping within the style guide of:

- Warm
- Neutral

Felicity Dalton
Felicity Dalton

More by Felicity Dalton

View profile
    • Like