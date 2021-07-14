Packaging and Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This project aimed to create an identity for a new puzzle released on amazon. The brief for the project is outlined below: To create a logo and brand concept for a new round 1000 piece puzzle game To create a logo in-keeping within the style guide of:
- Minimalist
- Colourful
- Fun
The logo design will be seen on the packaging of the puzzle is to be sold on Amazon The puzzle is suitable for 8+ years, but it is anticipated that adults will be the primary customers To create a colour pallet in-keeping within the style guide of:
- Warm
- Neutral