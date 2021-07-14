Tushar

Direct Messaging Desktop App (#dailyui #013)

Hey I have redesigned the Telegram Desktop App. The new design makes folder filters more accessible, other options under the drawer are moved to left side bar now makes them just one click away. Stickers can also be accessed without switching hence and forth between the emoji button and few UI changes.
Let me know how can I improve my design.

