Briefbox | Klaver - Responsive Theme

Briefbox | Klaver - Responsive Theme
Responsive component of homepage layout, as part of a Briefbox brief to create a website theme for a digital bank. The "client" required a modern look, but are keen to be perceived as well established, professional and trustworthy.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
