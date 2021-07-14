Tomek Przewłocki

Moonio - Online store for children's

Moonio - Online store for children's play childrens fun kids brand branding typography design logo
At the beginning of the year I was asked to prepare a branding proposal for Moonio, a children's store.
Here is one of the proposals that was finally rejected

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Designer focused on digital products, art direction & typo
