What do you know about africa

What do you know about africa postcard wild animals animals wildlife sketches of travel skethes travel illustrations digital illustrations travel maps travel guide desert travellers africa adventure book cover nature digitalart illustrator travel illustration
When I was drawing, the song Toto about Africa was constantly playing in my head. By the way, the Himba tribe has a tradition. The mother of the unborn child is waiting for when she hears the song of the child asking to the world. And then she chooses the father and only then there will be conception. And they together also learn this song.

