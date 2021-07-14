Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết - 2021 Lunar New Year Gift Set

2D animation video I created for Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết, my personal project in 2021 Lunar New Year.

For a long time, Tet Gift-Set has been a typical Vietnamese cultural feature. It is not only a form of expressing affection to family, friends and colleagues, but also means a sense of vitality, good luck to the receiver. In that spirit, "Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết" appear to be dedicated to important partners in your life.

Full project: https://bit.ly/3r9SRzj