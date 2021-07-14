Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kate Minchenok

SHARIK&CO. Premium Dog Food. Modern packaging

Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok
SHARIK&CO. Premium Dog Food. Modern packaging design graphic design branding logo
Sharik&Co is a brand that means high quality products for dogs of all breeds. No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours. The main choice of the packaging design was made by taking into account the developed color palette of the logo. Green means ECO-products, environmentally friendly production. Desert mist refers to old kraft packaging that is recyclable, but in this case the packaging is made from natural modern materials, which makes it easy to recycle.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Kate Minchenok
Kate Minchenok

