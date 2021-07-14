SHARIK&CO. Premium Dog Food. Modern packaging

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sharik&Co is a brand that means high quality products for dogs of all breeds. No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours. The main choice of the packaging design was made by taking into account the developed color palette of the logo. Green means ECO-products, environmentally friendly production. Desert mist refers to old kraft packaging that is recyclable, but in this case the packaging is made from natural modern materials, which makes it easy to recycle.