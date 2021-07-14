Ibrahim emran

Recruitment website Homepage

Ibrahim emran
Ibrahim emran
Hire Me
  • Save
Recruitment website Homepage resume vacancy hr platform mockup ux ui homepage website landing page job application job finding employment agency human resources employer talent job hiring hr recruitment
Download color palette

Hello Folks!
Here is the new work for client "Recruitment Website - Homepage" || Of-Grid.
------------------------------------------------
❤️ Let me show your feedback and your opinion about this product exploration.
Press "L" to Show Love.
------------------------------------------------
✉️ Available for taking your project to next level.
Estimate your project at ibrahimemran987@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------
🙏 Thanks For Watching

💻 Happy Designing

Ibrahim emran
Ibrahim emran
Product Designer at @Dotlines.
Hire Me

More by Ibrahim emran

View profile
    • Like