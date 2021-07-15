Dashboard card iterations

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, another shot from the stock ticker dashboard highlighting the iteration process for the card component.
Data visualisation can be challenging, but think about the story you'd like to tell and how it would be best represented. This is a process that takes time, but inevitably pays off tenfold when people interact with the product.
=======
Want to collaborate? Tell us about your project
hi@caboodle.studio
Or book a call