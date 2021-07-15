Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caboodle UX Studio

Dashboard card iterations

Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dashboard card iterations ui ticker app fintech finance investing stock dashboard
Download color palette

Hi guys, another shot from the stock ticker dashboard highlighting the iteration process for the card component.

Data visualisation can be challenging, but think about the story you'd like to tell and how it would be best represented. This is a process that takes time, but inevitably pays off tenfold when people interact with the product.

=======
Want to collaborate? Tell us about your project
hi@caboodle.studio

Or book a call

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Digital products. Designed to simplify. Built to last.
Hire Us

More by Caboodle UX Studio

View profile
    • Like