Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sahil

Dashboard - Proximity

Sahil
Sahil
  • Save
Dashboard - Proximity web design proximity ux ux design sketch branding ui
Download color palette

This dashboard design assignment was focused around improving the proximity of related elements on the dashboard and group them in such a way that they clearly communicate their content / relation to their entitled group.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sahil
Sahil

More by Sahil

View profile
    • Like