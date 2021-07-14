Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dharminder Singh

New Interface and Experience of Yo!Coach..!!

Dharminder Singh
Dharminder Singh
  • Save
New Interface and Experience of Yo!Coach..!! user flow ui ux fatbit flat ui design
Download color palette

Online Tutoring & Consultation Marketplace Software

Yo!Coach is a ready-made software to build online tutoring and consultation platforms based on video conferencing functionality.

Designed for @FATbit Technologies.

Website URL:- https://www.yo-coach.com/
Demo URL:- https://www.teach.yo-coach.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Dharminder Singh
Dharminder Singh

More by Dharminder Singh

View profile
    • Like