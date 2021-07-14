Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vlad Patrașcu

Food Boost - New Hamper

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Food Boost - New Hamper
Food Boost - New Hamper clients household hamper order booking wireframe case study research ui ux ux ui charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm
Hey! I want to share with you some of the screens from the Food Boost project.

This is New Hamper created by the call center for the client’s household. Hamper booking is broke down into a number of steps to show the user only the needed information at the right time. Based on the request reason questionnaire, clients are sent to agencies that further address the root cause of their problems.

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Bridging the gap between you and your business vision
    • Like