Food Boost - New Hamper

Hey! I want to share with you some of the screens from the Food Boost project.

This is New Hamper created by the call center for the client’s household. Hamper booking is broke down into a number of steps to show the user only the needed information at the right time. Based on the request reason questionnaire, clients are sent to agencies that further address the root cause of their problems.

See full Case Study

–––

Let's connect:

Behance • Linkedin • Instagram