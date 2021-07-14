Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Awesome People 🏀
I'm working on a tarot card app design for an existing 2 year business. Hope you all like the screens. I have come through an amazing website to share with you all for selecting colors (if you are not good at selecting them). Also selected this app colors through: mycolor.space.com
Check out this amazing website.
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Stay connected, Stay safe!
