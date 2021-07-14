Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
INCIPI - investment for beginners / Onboarding

This is our night lime design for Incipi - a stock trading platform made for beginners!

Users often lack relevant trading and finance knowledge, and it is expensive to hire a trading advisor. With Incipi, trading is simple.

What about other platforms? Well, they usually require a lot of inputs before a user can actually start trading. Meanwhile, Incipi cuts straight to the chase!

You can see the onboarding screens that guide newcomers through and make sure they feel comfortable with the concept and the platform. It even comes with an incentive: a free Tesla stock!

Did you know: the color green has a psychological power to motivate, excite optimism, relieve stress, and build a feeling of luck?

Have an investment/finance platform in mind? We're ready to take it!
📨 Email us at friends@flexy.global

A Good Design Starts With a Story
