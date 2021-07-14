Branding Brand

Plastic Container Mockup

Plastic Container Mockup graphic design graphics graphic psd template psd plastic box box packaging box package box packaging butter template tray plastic package pack food container
Features:

Isolated product

High Resolution 3400x3000 px

Editable with Smart Objects

Editable Colors

Organized and named layers

Fully Customizable

Layered PSD file

300 PPI

