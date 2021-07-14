Hasan Mahmud

Rika - eCommerce Mobile App

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
Rika - eCommerce Mobile App dailyui uitrends web design userinterface ux design ui design online shopping mobile app ecommerce app fashion business ecommerce design app design illustration minimal trendy design branding ux ui
Download color palette

Hello folks!
This is a new eCommerce mobile app UI kit. Provide all kind of business services. Globally incubate standards compliant. The artboard is fully editable, layered, carefully organized.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Make your project more awesome!

Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com

Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio/

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like