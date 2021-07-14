Since the beginning of 2020 we live in a pandemic. However, people still have questions about COVID-19. Therefore, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine launched The National Contact Center for COVID-19 questions. To spread the information about the hotline and help fight the coronavirus, we created an animated video. In this video we showed three most common questions people have concerning the COVID-19: what to do when you lose a sense of smell; what to do if you can’t go to a hospital, because it’s overcrowded; what to do if getting your test results back is taking a very long time. We didn’t want this video to be strict and too infographic, we wanted it to be appealing and comforting. For this we used a warm colour palette, smooth motion design and a calm background music.

Full video https://vimeo.com/500231742