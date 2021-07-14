Ismail Mesbah

Elya - Wallet App UI Kit

Ismail Mesbah
Ismail Mesbah
  • Save
Elya - Wallet App UI Kit iphone mockup app mobile iphone x interactive iphone mobile ui finance ui wallet ui app ui design flat web dark clean minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Elya is a modern, rich and elegant wallet and finance app UI kit specially designed to fit right into the new iOS, iPhone & all mobile devices.

Elya comes with a set of 60 beautifully designed screens available in dark and light.

Download Elya UI Kit on Royalz Store 👉 https://royalzstore.com/elya-ui-kit-wallet-finance-mobile-app-ui-kit.html

Ismail Mesbah
Ismail Mesbah

More by Ismail Mesbah

View profile
    • Like