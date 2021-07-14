Elya - Wallet App UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Elya is a modern, rich and elegant wallet and finance app UI kit specially designed to fit right into the new iOS, iPhone & all mobile devices.
Elya comes with a set of 60 beautifully designed screens available in dark and light.
Download Elya UI Kit on Royalz Store 👉 https://royalzstore.com/elya-ui-kit-wallet-finance-mobile-app-ui-kit.html