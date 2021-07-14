Violett - Dashboard App UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Violett is a powerful, rich and elegant admin and CRM dashboard app UI kit specially designed to fit right into the new iOS, iPhone & all mobile devices.
Violett comes with a set of 56 beautifully designed screens; available in dark and light.
Download on Royalz Store 👉 https://royalzstore.com/violett-mobile-ui-kit-admin-dashboard-mobile-app-ui-kit.html