LOGO_DESIGN

Project:

It's a hawaiian restaurant Logo. His name is "POKAME" "Hawaiian Bowls" and our speciallity is poke bowl from Hawaii.

Hey guys 👋

If you need any graphics design work..

CONTACT ME:

soniasardar3316@gmail.com

visit protfolio:

https://www.behance.net/soniasardarprotfolio

https://www.behance.net/soniasardar

Thank you so much!