The Dancers
Adele and Albert Exercise their Dance

Adele and Albert are Puppets for Adobe Character Animators.

More about Albert:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/albert-puppet/
More About Adele:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/adele-female-puppet/

