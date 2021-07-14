Mezur - Branding + Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋Hi Dribbblers!
This is the finalized branding + landing page design for Mezur - A fintech start-up focused on hispanic market, we are a Bookkeeping as a Service. Our app helps people track their expenses, tax waivers and allows them to file taxes.
Have a nice day!
To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com