Priyum Kochhar

Mezur - Branding + Landing Page

Priyum Kochhar
Priyum Kochhar
This is the finalized branding + landing page design for Mezur - A fintech start-up focused on hispanic market, we are a Bookkeeping as a Service. Our app helps people track their expenses, tax waivers and allows them to file taxes.

hello@priyumkochhar.com

Priyum Kochhar
Priyum Kochhar
Brand & Logo Design Strategist

