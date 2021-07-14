Siadin Universias Dian Nuswantoro Simple Mobile Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here I want to share my first practice project by taking ideas from my campus website. I tried to describe it in the form of mobile apps.
Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
If you want to collaborate, please contact
111201710521@mhs.dinus.ac.id