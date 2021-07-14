Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Tip - Prototyping

Prototyping is definitely one of the things you can use to boost your working process and get deeper in your ideas and potential improvements 😎
Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
There is more than just one benefit from using Prototypes.

✔️Process costs go down

✔️Validation of your ideas goes up

✔️It gives you better insight in project usability

✔️And better insight into the project phases

All of these things help you to gain higher control over your working process and definitely better organisation while you are creating your masterpieces! 🧠

