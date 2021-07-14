Design Tip - Prototyping

Prototyping is definitely one of the things you can use to boost your working process and get deeper in your ideas and potential improvements 😎

_

Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic

_

There is more than just one benefit from using Prototypes.

✔️Process costs go down

✔️Validation of your ideas goes up

✔️It gives you better insight in project usability

✔️And better insight into the project phases

_

All of these things help you to gain higher control over your working process and definitely better organisation while you are creating your masterpieces! 🧠