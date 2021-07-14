Design Tip - Prototyping

Trending designs to inspire you
Prototyping is definitely one of the things you can use to boost your working process and get deeper in your ideas and potential improvements 😎
_
Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
_
There is more than just one benefit from using Prototypes.
✔️Process costs go down
✔️Validation of your ideas goes up
✔️It gives you better insight in project usability
✔️And better insight into the project phases
_
All of these things help you to gain higher control over your working process and definitely better organisation while you are creating your masterpieces! 🧠