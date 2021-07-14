Educational Mini Program for Children 6-12 Years Old

This is all the pages I designed for this small program. During the initial tuning of the project, the client didn’t like the image of this chubby child, and wanted to use an older character image, but I love these children too much. So I stopped the project cooperation and selected some pages to continue designing, so if a small partner uses this small program in the future and finds that the design style is different from the content, please don’t be surprised, because I am a stubborn designer hahahaha, hope You will like this "stubborn" design💗

