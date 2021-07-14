Anastasiia Kondratenko
Chili Labs

Cryptocurrency wallet

Anastasiia Kondratenko
Chili Labs
Anastasiia Kondratenko for Chili Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency wallet cryptocurrencies neon darktheme mockup blur finance chart cryptowallet ux ios mobile app mobi 3d ui
Cryptocurrency wallet cryptocurrencies neon darktheme mockup blur finance chart cryptowallet ux ios mobile app mobi 3d ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribble v_1-pichi.png
  2. Dribble v_2-pichi.png

Hey dribblers! 🙌🏻

It is our new cryptocurrency concept. 📱
The app helps you to review data and easily buy/sell various digital crypto from your device. 🪙 🔐

We hope you will enjoy it ❤️

And don’t forget to follow us on
Medium | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

Screen 2.png
4 MB
Download
Screen 1.png
4 MB
Download
Chili Labs
Chili Labs
We make mobile apps.
Hire Us

More by Chili Labs

View profile
    • Like